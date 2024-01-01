Menu
2022 Honda Civic

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Remote Engine Starter , Honda Sensing Technologies, Forward Collision Warning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic include:

Remote Engine Starter
Honda Sensing Technologies
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Lane Departure Warning
Road Departure Warning
Traffic Sign Recognition
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38900

2022 Honda Civic

33,873 KM

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof

2022 Honda Civic

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,873KM
VIN 2HGFE1F97NH003165

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,873 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Remote Engine Starter , Honda Sensing Technologies, Forward Collision Warning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic include:

Remote Engine Starter
Honda Sensing Technologies
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Lane Departure Warning
Road Departure Warning
Traffic Sign Recognition
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38900

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic sign recognition

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
USB port
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Blind spot information system
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Lane Keeping Assist System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Walk-away door lock
Honda Sensing Technologies
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
9" Display
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Road Departure Warning
Low Speed Braking Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Honda Civic