$29,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Honda Civic
Sport Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2022 Honda Civic
Sport Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,000KM
VIN 19XFL1H87NE402145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Electronic Parking Brake w/ Brake Hold , Paddle Shifters , Auto Windshield Wipers and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic include:
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Brake Hold
Paddle Shifters
Auto Windshield Wipers
Power Front Seats
Power Moonroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Assist
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40008
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Convenience
Auto Windshield Wipers
Additional Features
Park Assist
USB port
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Brake Hold
Forward Vehicle Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
