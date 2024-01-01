Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Auto Start/Stop and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic include:

Power Sunroof
Dual Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 40709

2022 Honda Civic

29,460 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

11982705

2022 Honda Civic

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,460KM
VIN 2HGFE2F51NH126303

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,460 KM

Power Sunroof

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters

Dual Zone A/C

Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System

PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2022 Honda Civic