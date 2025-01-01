$27,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
2022 Honda Civic
Sport Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
2022 Honda Civic
Sport Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,458KM
VIN 19XFL1H88NE402882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44894
- Mileage 65,458 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , 12V Outlets and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic include:
Power Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
12V Outlets
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Bose Premium Audio System
Garage Door Opener
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44894
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Lane Assist
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Speed Limit Warning
12V Outlets
Forward Collision Warning Distance
Road Departure Mitigation Setting
Heated Rear Seats
Dual Zone A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Honda Civic