$26,690+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sport w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
2022 Honda Civic
Sport w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,690
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,794KM
VIN 2HGFE2F59NH114772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 50448
- Mileage 78,794 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic include:
Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Blindspot Sensors
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 50448
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Traffic sign recognition
Exterior
Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$26,690
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Honda Civic