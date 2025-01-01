Menu
2022 HONDA CIVIC SPORT 

Special Financing Price: $27,990 / Cash Price: $29,990

CarFax Available- Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Automatic Transmission | Excellent Service Records. Well Equipped - Comfortable and Refined Interior - Reliable Engineering - Advanced Safety Features.

2022 Honda Civic

98,604 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Sport CVT

12534421

2022 Honda Civic

Sport CVT

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,604KM
VIN 2HGFE2F53NH107154

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,604 KM

2022 HONDA CIVIC SPORT 


Special Financing Price: $27,990 / Cash Price: $29,990

CarFax Available- Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Automatic Transmission | Excellent Service Records. Well Equipped - Comfortable and Refined Interior - Reliable  Engineering - Advanced Safety Features. Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get Pre-Approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.

At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.


Price  Our special discounted price is based on financing only. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price.  No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.


Financing  Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (O.A.C). We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance


Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.


Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles. Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON. View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/



Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Metallic Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/40R18 91W AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

3.94 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC -inc: Port injection
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Clock and Radio Data System
Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 3 USB device connector
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
7 colour touchscreen

