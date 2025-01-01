$26,590+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
LX w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,400KM
VIN 2HGFE2F26NH121135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 65327
- Mileage 72,400 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Touchscreen Display and more!
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Blindspot Sensors
Traffic Sign Recognition
Rear View Camera
Push Button Start
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Music
USB Input
Automatic High Beams
Adaptive Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traffic sign recognition
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music
2022 Honda Civic