NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Touchscreen Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Blindspot Sensors
Traffic Sign Recognition
Rear View Camera
Push Button Start
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Music
USB Input
Automatic High Beams
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 65327

2022 Honda Civic

72,400 KM

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

LX w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

12905522

2022 Honda Civic

LX w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,400KM
VIN 2HGFE2F26NH121135

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 65327
  • Mileage 72,400 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Touchscreen Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Blindspot Sensors
Traffic Sign Recognition
Rear View Camera
Push Button Start
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Music
USB Input
Automatic High Beams
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 65327

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Traffic sign recognition

Security

Automatic High Beams

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Honda Civic