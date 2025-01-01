2022 Honda Civic

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: #333333; background: white;>Check Out this Stunning Black vehicle that’s in excellent condition. It includes options such as: <span style=color: #000000; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial; font-weight: bold; text-align: center; data-sheets-root=1>LX MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY</span> plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 324.0pt 328.5pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Certification:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; background: white;>Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. <strong>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999</strong>. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=tab-stops: 297.0pt 324.0pt;><span style=font-size: 7.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: none; border-bottom: solid windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><p class=MsoNormal style=border: none; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.</span></p></div><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellows Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.</span></p>

2022 Honda Civic

118,105 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Civic

LX MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LANE DEPA

Watch This Vehicle
13054628

2022 Honda Civic

LX MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LANE DEPA

Location

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9590

  1. 1759965205754
  2. 1759965206287
  3. 1759965206737
  4. 1759965207217
  5. 1759965207651
  6. 1759965208065
  7. 1759965208515
  8. 1759965208919
  9. 1759965209386
  10. 1759965209803
  11. 1759965210262
  12. 1759965210682
  13. 1759965211093
  14. 1759965211524
  15. 1759965211940
  16. 1759965212372
  17. 1759965212821
  18. 1759965213249
  19. 1759965213668
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,105KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Check Out this Stunning Black vehicle that’s in excellent condition. It includes options such as: LX MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Used 2024 Nissan Rogue SL MODEL, AWD, LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, REAR for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Nissan Rogue SL MODEL, AWD, LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, REAR 55,805 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander LIMITED MODEL, AWD, 8 PASSENGER, LEATHER SEATS, PA for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander LIMITED MODEL, AWD, 8 PASSENGER, LEATHER SEATS, PA 142,335 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi A4 PROGRESSIV QUATTRO MODEL, S LINE, LEATHER SEATS, S for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Audi A4 PROGRESSIV QUATTRO MODEL, S LINE, LEATHER SEATS, S 95,156 KM $30,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1 (855) 581-XXXX

(click to show)

1 (855) 581-9590

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

1 (855) 581-9590

2022 Honda Civic