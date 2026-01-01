$22,290+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Honda Civic
LX
2022 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,290
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,600KM
VIN 2HGFE2F20NH118747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 91,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Honda CR-V LX 82,168 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy 44,695 KM $37,790 + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury 54,000 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$22,290
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Honda Civic