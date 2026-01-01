Menu
2022 Honda Civic

91,600 KM

Details Features

$22,290

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

LX

13472185

2022 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,290

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,600KM
VIN 2HGFE2F20NH118747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2022 Honda Civic