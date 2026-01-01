Menu
2022 Honda Civic

113,500 KM

$25,790

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

SI

13509398

2022 Honda Civic

SI

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,790

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,500KM
VIN 2HGFE1E54NH080378

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,500 KM

Brake Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 86025

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning

REAR HEATED SEATS

Climate Control

Rain Sensing Wipers

Push Button Start

Automatic High Beams

Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access

2022 Honda Civic