$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
SPORT | SUNROOF } BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY
2022 Honda Civic
SPORT | SUNROOF } BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY
Location
Frontier Fine Cars
1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
416-759-2277
Advertised Unfit
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE HAVE A SOLUTION FOR YOU! WE APPROVE EVERYONE! ***SUNROOF***HEATED SEATS***ALLOYS***BACK UP CAM*** The Honda Civic Sport with only 82,000 kms offers a perfect blend of athletic styling, modern technology, and everyday practicality in a sleek 4-door sedan. Its responsive engine and sport-tuned suspension deliver an engaging drive, while the Sport trim enhances the look with 18" black alloy wheels, black exterior accents, a rear spoiler, chrome exhaust finisher, LED headlights, and proximity key with push-button start. Inside, you’ll find heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and ample cabin space. Safety comes standard with Honda Sensing, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and a multi-angle rearview camera. Stylish, efficient, and loaded with features, this low-kilometre Civic Sport is an excellent choice for drivers seeking reliability with a sporty edge.
***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***
****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****
We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. they'll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please don't hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! we're here to serve you!!
***Financing***
We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.
***Price***
FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory.
***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.
***About us***
Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!
Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough
***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***
Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia
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+ taxes & licensing>
416-759-2277