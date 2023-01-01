2022 Honda Civic

$33,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 8 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9838406

9838406 Stock #: WI20391A

WI20391A VIN: 2HGFE2F30NH102668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 26,815 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.