2022 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990 + taxes & licensing
5 1 , 9 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9967970

9967970 Stock #: 18625

18625 VIN: 2HGFE2F54NH111892

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 51,979 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS 60/40 split folding rear seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Remote Engine Starter Windows POWER MOONROOF Safety Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Collision Mitigation Braking System Additional Features USB port Blind spot information system Lane Keeping Assist System Traffic sign recognition 7" DISPLAY Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Walk-away door lock Honda Sensing Technologies Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start Road Departure Warning Synthetic Leather/Fabric Seats

