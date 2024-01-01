$33,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,432KM
VIN 2HKRW2H44NH216713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,432 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Honda CR-V include:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Honda Sensing Technologies
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Forward Collision Warning System
Lane Departure Warning System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39356
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Additional Features
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Walk Away Door Lock
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Honda CR-V