This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Heated Steering Wheel and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Honda CR-V include:<br> <br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Remote Engine Start<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Honda Sensing Technologies<br>Collision Mitigation Braking System<br>Forward Collision Warning System<br>Lane Departure Warning System<br>Road Departure Mitigation System<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39356

2022 Honda CR-V

37,432 KM

$33,990

Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
37,432KM
VIN 2HKRW2H44NH216713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Walk Away Door Lock
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start

