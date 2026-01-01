$28,390+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Honda CR-V
LX
2022 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,390
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
61,600KM
VIN 2HKRW2H20NH215606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 61,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$28,390
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Honda CR-V