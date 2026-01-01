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2022 Honda CR-V

61,600 KM

Details Features

$28,390

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14235122

2022 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,390

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
61,600KM
VIN 2HKRW2H20NH215606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$28,390

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Honda CR-V