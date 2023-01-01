Menu
2022 Honda CR-V

11,904 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

11,904KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9930926
  • Stock #: 18408
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H97NH220640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18408
  • Mileage 11,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Ambient Lighting
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
60/40 split folding rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Navigation
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Walk Away Door Lock
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Power Front Seats W/ Driver Seat Memory
Blind Spot Information System W/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

