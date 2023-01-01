2022 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 9 0 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9930926

9930926 Stock #: 18408

18408 VIN: 2HKRW2H97NH220640

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 18408

Mileage 11,904 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Ambient Lighting LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS 60/40 split folding rear seats WIRELESS CHARGING Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Power Tailgate Panoramic Moonroof Safety Rearview Camera Lane departure warning system Forward collision warning system Collision Mitigation Braking System Additional Features Navigation Heated Front & Rear Seats Lane Keeping Assist System Road Departure Mitigation System Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Honda Sensing Technologies Walk Away Door Lock Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start Power Front Seats W/ Driver Seat Memory Blind Spot Information System W/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.