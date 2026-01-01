$33,950+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Odyssey
EX-L RES | Sunroof | Leather | ACC | BSM | CarPlay
2022 Honda Odyssey
EX-L RES | Sunroof | Leather | ACC | BSM | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$33,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # RC491
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $35,950 Finance Price: $33,950
Verified CarFax. 18-inch alloy wheels | Power moonroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support and 2-position memory | 8-way power-adjustable front passenger seat | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen | Advanced Rear Entertainment System (RES) with 10.2-inch high-resolution screen, Blu-ray player, streaming apps, and wireless headphones | CabinTalk in-car PA system | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Honda Sensing safety suite | Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow | Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) | Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) | Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system | Blind Spot Information System with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor | Magic Slide 2nd-row seats | One-motion 60/40 split 3rd-row Magic Seat | Tri-zone automatic climate control | Smart Entry with Walk Away Auto Lock and push-button start | Remote engine start | Power sliding doors | Power tailgate with programmable height | Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines | Bluetooth connectivity. 3.5L V6 engine (280HP) with 10-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2022 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES is the ultimate family minivan, perfectly blending premium luxury, advanced technology, and legendary Honda reliability. Designed to keep everyone happy on trips across the GTA, the EX-L RES trim features an Advanced Rear Entertainment System with a 10.2-inch screen and Blu-ray player, ensuring passengers are entertained on any journey. Inside the remarkably spacious and versatile cabin, you'll find a power moonroof, premium leather seating, and a heated steering wheel alongside heated front seats to combat those cold Ontario mornings. Practicality is unmatched with Honda's innovative Magic Slide 2nd-row seats, power sliding doors, and a programmable power tailgate. Staying connected is simple with the 8-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the CabinTalk in-car PA system makes communicating with rear passengers effortless. Powered by a robust 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, the Odyssey delivers confident, efficient performance. Complete with the comprehensive Honda Sensing safety suite, including Adaptive Cruise Control and a Blind Spot Information System, it provides incredible peace of mind for you and your loved ones. We have a wide selection of used Honda Odyssey to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
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