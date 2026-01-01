Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Honda Pilot

77,404 KM

Details Features

$41,790

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Pilot

Black Edition

Watch This Vehicle
13509422

2022 Honda Pilot

Black Edition

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,790

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,404KM
VIN 5FNYF6H00NB501990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,404 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Kia Telluride SX for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Telluride SX 42,228 KM $47,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech 54,406 KM $22,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura ILX Tech A-Spec for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Acura ILX Tech A-Spec 63,000 KM $24,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,790

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Honda Pilot