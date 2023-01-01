Menu
2022 Hyundai Elantra

16,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, A/C

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10263105
  • Stock #: 20512
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG1NU256874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Following Assist

Additional Features

Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Safe Exit Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Auto Defogging Windshield System
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

