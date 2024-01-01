$24,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,420KM
VIN KMHLM4AG1NU283492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 31,420 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Sunroof and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Elantra include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Sunroof
Proximity Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Drive Mode Select
Heated Side Mirrors
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35003
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
BlueLink
Lane Following Assist
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
USB Ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Safe Exit Warning
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Hands Free Smart Trunk
Auto Defogging Windshield System
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Hyundai Elantra