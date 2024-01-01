Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic Headlights, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Elantra include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Automatic Headlights<br>Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection<br>Driver Attention Warning<br>Remote Start<br>Rear Cross-Traffic-Collision-Avoidance Assist<br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36253

2022 Hyundai Elantra

63,356 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

63,356KM
VIN KMHLM4AG5NU259616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,356 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

BlueLink
Lane Following Assist

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
USB Ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Hands-free Smart Trunk
Safe Exit Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic-Collision-Avoidance Assist
Auto Deffoging Windshield System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

