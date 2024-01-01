Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , USB Ports , 12V Outlets and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Elantra include:<br> <br>Power Moonroof<br>USB Ports<br>12V Outlets<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>SOS Call Assist<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Push Button Start<br>Power Side Mirrors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 42054

2022 Hyundai Elantra

75,414 KM

Details Description Features

$21,690

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12047164

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,690

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,414KM
VIN KMHLM4AG7NU246947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,414 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , USB Ports , 12V Outlets and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Elantra include:

Power Moonroof
USB Ports
12V Outlets
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Assist
Dual Zone A/C
Push Button Start
Power Side Mirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 42054

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Assist
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Driver Attention Warning
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Forward Safety System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Camera, Navigation for sale in Bedford, NS
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Camera, Navigation 23,128 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 25,764 KM $25,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Odyssey EX - RES w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Odyssey EX - RES w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 73,540 KM $34,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,690

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Elantra