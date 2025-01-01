Menu
1 OWNER / Push Button Start , Heated Front Seats, WirelessCharging and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Elantra include:

Push Button Start
Heated Front Seats
WirelessCharging
Bose Premium Audio System
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Drive Mode Select
Backup Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44697

2022 Hyundai Elantra

20,108 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Backup Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN KMHLN4AG0NU324336

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44697
  • Mileage 20,108 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Push Button Start , Heated Front Seats, WirelessCharging and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Elantra include:

Push Button Start
Heated Front Seats
WirelessCharging
Bose Premium Audio System
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Drive Mode Select
Backup Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44697

Keyless Entry
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Bluetooth

BACKUP CAMERA

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start

POWER MOONROOF

Lane Assist
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12 Volt Outlets
Wireless Charging

