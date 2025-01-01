Menu
2022 Hyundai Elantra

72,000 KM

Details Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

12395145

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,000KM
VIN KMHLM4AG3NU215548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 49197
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

