$20,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,000KM
VIN KMHLM4AG3NU215548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 49197
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Exterior
Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 5,258 KM $29,490 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 93,000 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 38,000 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Hyundai Elantra