$22,490+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate Tech
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate Tech
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,406KM
VIN KMHLN4AG2NU287032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 85880
- Mileage 54,406 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
App Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2017 Kia Sorento LX 69,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Sonata SPORT 63,126 KM $24,490 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Forte LX FORTE 55,600 KM $19,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$22,490
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Hyundai Elantra