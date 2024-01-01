$23,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
2022 Hyundai KONA
Essential AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
2022 Hyundai KONA
Essential AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,000KM
VIN KM8K1CAB7NU921005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection, Lane Following Assist, Heated Front Seats and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection, Lane Following Assist, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Kona include:
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Lane Following Assist
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Heated Side Mirrors
Rearview Camera
8" Touchscreen
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36666
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Following Assist
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Attention Warning
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Engine idle stop & go
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Hyundai KONA