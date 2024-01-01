Menu
1 OWNER / SOS Call Assist , Auto Start/Stop , Forward Safety System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Kona include:

SOS Call Assist
Auto Start/Stop
Forward Safety System
Rearview Camera
Lane Safety System
Blind Spot Safety System
Hill Descent Control
A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 42011

2022 Hyundai KONA

98,000 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

N Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

12045643

2022 Hyundai KONA

N Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,000KM
VIN KM8K3CA39NU798472

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Bluetooth

A/C

Rearview Camera

Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Driver Attention Warning
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Forward Safety System
Lane Safety System
Blind Spot Safety System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Hyundai KONA