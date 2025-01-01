Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Palisade include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Premium Sound System<br>Bluetooth Music<br>GPS Navigation<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Remote Start<br>Heads Up Display<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Sunroof<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>360 Camera<br>Wireless Charging<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Ambient Lighting<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Cruise Control<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Ventilated 2nd Row Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 50350

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

31,561 KM

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

12437317

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,561KM
VIN KM8R5DHE4NU438497

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 50350
  Mileage 31,561 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Palisade include:

Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Heads Up Display
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera
Wireless Charging
Power Passenger Seat
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Ambient Lighting
Ventilated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Touchscreen Display
Rain Sensing Wipers
Ventilated 2nd Row Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 50350

Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Passenger Seat

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Push Button Start

Automatic High Beams

Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Ventilated 2nd Row Seats
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Hyundai PALISADE