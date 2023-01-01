Menu
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

57,445 KM

Details Description Features

$35,490

+ tax & licensing
$35,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

Preferred w/ Trend Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Preferred w/ Trend Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

57,445KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10549626
  • Stock #: 22563
  • VIN: 5NMS3DAJ1NH430545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,445 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0235 as of 03/17/2023.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
LED Taillights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

A/C
Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Following Assist

Additional Features

Parking Distance Control
Heated Power mirrors
Led Headlights
AM/FM/MP3
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8 inch Touchscreen Display
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Engine idle stop & go
Rear occupant Alert
Safe Exit Assist
Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
Ultrasonic Rear Occupant Alert
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian, Cyclist, & Junction Turning Detection
Front & Rear USB Outlets
Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

