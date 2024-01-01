Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go, Paddle Shifters and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe include:

Ventilated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Paddle Shifters
Auto Start/Stop
12.3 Full Digital Cluster Display
Memory Drivers Seat
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38665

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

33,100 KM

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
33,100KM
VIN KM8S5DA15NU032897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go, Paddle Shifters and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe include:

Ventilated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Paddle Shifters
Auto Start/Stop
12.3" Full Digital Cluster Display
Memory Driver's Seat
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38665

Vehicle Features

Interior

Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Seating Surfaces
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
rain sensing windshield wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Seating

Memory Driver's Seat

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keeping Assist
BlueLink
Lane Following Assist

Additional Features

PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Led Headlights
Auto Start/Stop
8" Touch Screen
Proximity Keyless Entry
Smart Power Liftgate
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
HEATED POWER SIDE MIRRORS
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Parking Distance warning
12.3" Full Digital Cluster Display
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

