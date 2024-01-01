$31,490+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,684KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ5NH452192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39624
- Mileage 38,684 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Auto Start/Stop , Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto Start/Stop
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone A/C
Lane Assist
Drive Mode Select
Park Assist
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39624
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Electronic Parking Brake
Additional Features
Park Assist
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Rearview Camera
