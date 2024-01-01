Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Auto Start/Stop , Heated Steering Wheel and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Auto Start/Stop<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Lane Assist<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Park Assist<br>Push Button Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39624

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

38,684 KM

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

11956698

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,684KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ5NH452192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39624
  • Mileage 38,684 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Auto Start/Stop , Heated Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto Start/Stop
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone A/C
Lane Assist
Drive Mode Select
Park Assist
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39624

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Park Assist
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe