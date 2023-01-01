Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Hyundai Tucson

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Trend w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Trend w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
VIN KM8JCCAE3NU043122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
LED Tail lights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Handsfree

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Following Assist

Additional Features

USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Led Headlights
Proximity Keyless Entry
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Safe Exit Warning
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Dual Rear USB Ports
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 6 Speakers
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
Second Row A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Hyundai Tucson