$32,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,250KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8JCCAE4NU123884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,250 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Second Row Vents, Traffic Stop & Go, LED Tail Lights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:
Second Row Vents
Traffic Stop & Go
LED Tail Lights
BlueLink
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated Front Seats
HD Radio
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35093
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Second Row Vents, Traffic Stop & Go, LED Tail Lights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:
Second Row Vents
Traffic Stop & Go
LED Tail Lights
BlueLink
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated Front Seats
HD Radio
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35093
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
LED Tail lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
HD Radio
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
BlueLink
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Lane Following Assist
Additional Features
USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Led Headlights
8 inch Touchscreen
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Safe Exit Warning
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 6 Speakers
Second Row Vents
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance
Junction-Turning Detection
Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
Traffic Stop & Go
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Nissan Micra SR w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C 60,697 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Outback Outdoor XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 67,300 KM $30,890 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 120,000 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Hyundai Tucson