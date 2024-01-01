Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Second Row Vents, Traffic Stop & Go, LED Tail Lights and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:<br> <br>Second Row Vents<br>Traffic Stop & Go<br>LED Tail Lights<br>BlueLink<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Heated Front Seats<br>HD Radio<br>Rearview Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35093

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
34,250KM
VIN KM8JCCAE4NU123884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Second Row Vents, Traffic Stop & Go, LED Tail Lights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:

Second Row Vents
Traffic Stop & Go
LED Tail Lights
BlueLink
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated Front Seats
HD Radio
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35093

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
LED Tail lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
HD Radio

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
BlueLink
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Lane Following Assist

Additional Features

USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Led Headlights
8 inch Touchscreen
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Safe Exit Warning
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 6 Speakers
Second Row Vents
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance
Junction-Turning Detection
Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
Traffic Stop & Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

