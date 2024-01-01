Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Headlights, Heated Power Mirrors and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:<br> <br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>LED Headlights<br>Heated Power Mirrors<br>8 Touchscreen<br>BlueLink<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>High Beam Assist<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36229

2022 Hyundai Tucson

22,800 KM

Details Description Features

$33,590

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson

N-Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

2022 Hyundai Tucson

N-Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,800KM
VIN KM8JCCAE6NU094694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Headlights, Heated Power Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:

LED Daytime Running Lights
LED Headlights
Heated Power Mirrors
8" Touchscreen
BlueLink
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
High Beam Assist
Panoramic Sunroof

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36229

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
LED Tail lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
HD Radio

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aluminum sport pedals
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
BlueLink
Lane Following Assist

Additional Features

BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Led Headlights
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
High Beam Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Safe Exit Warning
Rear Seat USB Ports
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
Second Row Vents
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance
Junction-Turning Detection
N-Line Exterior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$33,590

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Hyundai Tucson