1 OWNER / Paddle Shifters , N-Line Exterior , LED Taillights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:

Paddle Shifters
N-Line Exterior
LED Taillights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Panoramic Sunroof
Rearview Camera
LED Daytime Running Lights
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 8 Speakers

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39340

2022 Hyundai Tucson

58,838 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson

N-Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Rearview Cam

2022 Hyundai Tucson

N-Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,838KM
VIN KM8JCCAE7NU080092

  Exterior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 58,838 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Paddle Shifters , N-Line Exterior , LED Taillights and more!

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:

Paddle Shifters
N-Line Exterior
LED Taillights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Panoramic Sunroof
Rearview Camera
LED Daytime Running Lights
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 8 Speakers

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39340

Power Driver's Seat

Panoramic Sunroof
LED Taillights

Bluetooth
HD Radio

Paddle Shifters

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aluminum sport pedals
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

A/C

Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Blue Link
Lane Following Assist

Bose Audio
USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Led Headlights
Dual Zone A/C Control
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
High Beam Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Safe Exit Warning
Rear Seat USB Ports
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 8 Speakers
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
Second Row Vents
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance
Junction-Turning Detection
N-Line Exterior

2022 Hyundai Tucson