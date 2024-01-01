$26,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Hyundai Tucson
N-Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Rearview Cam
2022 Hyundai Tucson
N-Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,838KM
VIN KM8JCCAE7NU080092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,838 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Paddle Shifters , N-Line Exterior , LED Taillights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:
Paddle Shifters
N-Line Exterior
LED Taillights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Panoramic Sunroof
Rearview Camera
LED Daytime Running Lights
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 8 Speakers
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39340
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
LED Taillights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
HD Radio
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aluminum sport pedals
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Blue Link
Lane Following Assist
Additional Features
Bose Audio
USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Led Headlights
Dual Zone A/C Control
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
High Beam Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Safe Exit Warning
Rear Seat USB Ports
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 8 Speakers
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
Second Row Vents
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance
Junction-Turning Detection
N-Line Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
