$32,590+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,000KM
VIN KM8JCCA10NU081713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / LED Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Lane Following Assist and more!
The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:
LED Daytime Running Lights
Bluetooth
Lane Following Assist
Second Row Vents
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Traffic Stop & Go
LED Tail Lights
LED Headlights
Heated Power Mirrors
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39350
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
BlueLink
Lane Following Assist
Additional Features
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Heated Power mirrors
Led Headlights
Proximity Keyless Entry
Smart Power Liftgate
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Surround view monitor
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Safe Exit Warning
Blind View Monitor
Parking Distance warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
Remote Start Parking Assist
Second Row Vents
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance
Junction-Turning Detection
