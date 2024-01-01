Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / LED Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Lane Following Assist and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:<br> <br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Bluetooth<br>Lane Following Assist<br>Second Row Vents<br>Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Traffic Stop & Go<br>LED Tail Lights<br>LED Headlights<br>Heated Power Mirrors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39350

2022 Hyundai Tucson

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,000KM
VIN KM8JCCA10NU081713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / LED Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Lane Following Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:

LED Daytime Running Lights
Bluetooth
Lane Following Assist
Second Row Vents
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Traffic Stop & Go
LED Tail Lights
LED Headlights
Heated Power Mirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39350

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
BlueLink
Lane Following Assist

Additional Features

BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Heated Power mirrors
Led Headlights
Proximity Keyless Entry
Smart Power Liftgate
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Surround view monitor
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Safe Exit Warning
Blind View Monitor
Parking Distance warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
Remote Start Parking Assist
Second Row Vents
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance
Junction-Turning Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport w/Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport w/Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth 60,400 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Camera for sale in Bedford, NS
2021 Honda CR-V LX w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Camera 33,811 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4X4 w/ UConnect 4C, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4X4 w/ UConnect 4C, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 44,000 KM $46,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Tucson