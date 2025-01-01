$25,290+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Essential AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,290
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,000KM
VIN KM8JBCAE0NU038477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 46860
- Mileage 37,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
