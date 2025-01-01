Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start, Remote Start, Lane Departure Warning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:

USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Auto Stop/Start
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 49161

2022 Hyundai Tucson

61,500 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

12395124

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
61,500KM
VIN KM8JCCAEXNU024955

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 49161
  • Mileage 61,500 KM

Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Climate Control

Power Driver Seat

Push Button Start

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance

