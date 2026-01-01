Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Keyfob Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
App Remote Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 85868

2022 Hyundai Tucson

75,000 KM

$23,690

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,690

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,000KM
VIN KM8JB3AE7NU024995

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 85868
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Keyfob Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
App Remote Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 85868

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
App Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$23,690

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Hyundai Tucson