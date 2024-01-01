Menu
Disclosure: January 23rd 2023 - Glass Record - $1,158.00

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

47,300 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,300KM
VIN KM8JCCA17NU034050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Following Assist

Additional Features

BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
8-speakers
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Smart Power Liftgate
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
High Beam Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Safe Exit Warning
Parking Distance warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance
Junction-Turning Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid