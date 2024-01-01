$34,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,550KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8JCCA17NU033156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,550 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Traffic Stop & Go and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Traffic Stop & Go
Dual Zone A/C Control
Driver Attention Warning
Rain Sensing Wipers
USB Input
LED Headlights
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36092
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Traffic Stop & Go and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Traffic Stop & Go
Dual Zone A/C Control
Driver Attention Warning
Rain Sensing Wipers
USB Input
LED Headlights
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36092
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
HD Radio
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
BlueLink
Lane Following Assist
Additional Features
Bose Audio
USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Led Headlights
Dual Zone A/C Control
Proximity Keyless Entry
Smart Power Liftgate
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
High Beam Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Safe Exit Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Parking Distance warning
Rear Seat USB Ports
Second Row Vents
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 85,800 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort AWD w/ Dual Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth 49,776 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD w/ SYNC 3, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 89,535 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid