$33,590+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,200KM
VIN KM8JCCA11NU015462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 56,200 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, 8" Touchscreen , LED Headlights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid include:
Heated Front Seats
8" Touchscreen
LED Headlights
Junction-Turning Detection
Proximity Keyless Entry
Ventilated Front Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36384
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose Premium Sound System
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
BlueLink
Lane Following Assist
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Led Headlights
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
High Beam Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Safe Exit Warning
Parking Distance warning
Rear Seat USB Ports
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance
Junction-Turning Detection
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid