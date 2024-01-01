Menu
2022 Infiniti QX

28,700 KM

$41,490

+ tax & licensing
2022 Infiniti QX

55 LUXE w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

2022 Infiniti QX

55 LUXE w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,490

+ taxes & licensing

28,700KM
Used
VIN 3PCAJ5J31NF115805

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,700 KM

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Inputs
Drive Mode Select
Emergency Assist
SOS Support System

