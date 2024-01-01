Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Remote Proximity Keyless Entry , Rearview Camera, Push Button Start and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Jeep Cherokee include:<br> <br>Remote Proximity Keyless Entry<br>Rearview Camera<br>Push Button Start<br>USB Ports<br>Uconnect 4C<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Hill Descent Control<br>Hill Start Assist<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 37318

2022 Jeep Cherokee

12,500 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Nav, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Nav, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,500KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX9ND519092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Remote Proximity Keyless Entry , Rearview Camera, Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Jeep Cherokee include:

Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Push Button Start
USB Ports
Uconnect 4C
Drive Mode Select
Hill Descent Control
Hill Start Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37318

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Hill start assist

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
rain sensing windshield wipers
Windshield wiper de-icer

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Remote proximity keyless entry
115V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Alpine Premium Sound System
USB Ports
Rear Cross Path Detection
8.4" touch screen
Dual panel sunroof
Drive Mode Select
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7" Digital Cluster Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 41,878 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 95,225 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 32,000 KM $30,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Cherokee