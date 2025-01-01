Menu
2022 JEEP COMPASS RUGGED, STYLISH & ADVENTURE-READY SUV

Trail-Ready Performance, Modern Styling & Confident Capability
Automatic | 2.4L 4-Cylinder | 4x4 | Smooth, Versatile & Responsive
Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History

Odometer: 66,263 KM

Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)
Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC

Wholesale Price Available!

Visit us at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York
Call us for more details or to book a test drive!

2022 Jeep Compass

66,263 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Compass

NORTH 4X4

12464362

2022 Jeep Compass

NORTH 4X4

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,263KM
VIN 3C4NJDBBXNT121394

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,263 KM

2022 JEEP COMPASS RUGGED, STYLISH & ADVENTURE-READY SUV

Trail-Ready Performance, Modern Styling & Confident Capability
Automatic | 2.4L 4-Cylinder | 4x4 | Smooth, Versatile & Responsive
Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History

Odometer: 66,263 KM

Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)
Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC

Wholesale Price Available!

Visit us at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York
Call us for more details or to book a test drive!

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 225/60R17 BSW AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
51 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

engine coolant temp

GVWR: 2
odometer
height adjustment
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
650 lbs)
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Carpet And Rubber Mat
Wheels: 17 x 7 Painted Aluminum
109 kgs (4

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
416-740-8090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2022 Jeep Compass