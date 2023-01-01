Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Wrangler

21,250 KM

Details Description Features

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10639188
  2. 10639188
  3. 10639188
  4. 10639188
  5. 10639188
  6. 10639188
  7. 10639188
  8. 10639188
  9. 10639188
  10. 10639188
  11. 10639188
  12. 10639188
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
21,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10639188
  • Stock #: 23464
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN8NW151072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Start System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alpine Premium Audio System

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill start assist

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Trailer Sway Control

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
115V Power Outlet
Proximity Keyless Entry
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8.4" Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Hyundai IONIQ E...
 61,310 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX+ w...
 115,435 KM
$16,890 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 71,773 KM
$20,890 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory