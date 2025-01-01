Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Jeep Wrangler include:

Auto Stop/Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Blindspot Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 47558

2022 Jeep Wrangler

20,950 KM

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav

12309509

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,950KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN9NW268918

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 47558
  • Mileage 20,950 KM

Cruise Control
remote start
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Push Button Start

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance

2022 Jeep Wrangler