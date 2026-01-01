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Running Boards, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Running Boards<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Premium Sound System<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Targa Roof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Ambient Lighting<br>App Remote Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 99064

2022 Jeep Wrangler

78,650 KM

Details Description Features

$37,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
13951245

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,490

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
78,650KM
VIN 1C4HJXEG6NW119769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 99064
  • Mileage 78,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Running Boards, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Running Boards
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Premium Sound System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Targa Roof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting
App Remote Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 99064

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Running Boards

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
Targa Roof
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$37,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Jeep Wrangler