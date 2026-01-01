$37,490+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,490
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
78,650KM
VIN 1C4HJXEG6NW119769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 99064
- Mileage 78,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Running Boards, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Running Boards
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Premium Sound System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Targa Roof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting
App Remote Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 99064
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Running Boards
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Premium Sound System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Targa Roof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting
App Remote Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 99064
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Running Boards
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
Targa Roof
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$37,490
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Jeep Wrangler