2022 Kia Forte

22,443 KM

Details Description Features

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Kia Forte

2022 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android, Wireless Charge, A/C

2022 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android, Wireless Charge, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

22,443KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10476690
  Stock #: 21928
  VIN: 3KPF34AD3NE451822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21928
  • Mileage 22,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Follow Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Seating

60/40 rear split seat

Mechanical

Hill assist control

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Blind Spot Detection
6 Speaker
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
8" Display Audio
Driver Attention Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Pwoer Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

