$26,690+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia NIRO
EV LIMITED
2022 Kia NIRO
EV LIMITED
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,690
+ taxes & licensing
43,174KM
VIN KNDCE3LG6N5153257
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 85022
- Mileage 43,174 KM
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Rear Climate Vents and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Premium Sound System
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Wireless Charging
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 85022
2022 Kia NIRO